Puppet Masters
Zelensky fires all military enlistment office chiefs over corruption allegations
The Daily Wire
Fri, 11 Aug 2023 20:01 UTC
In a statement released by Zelensky's office, the president said that a recent inspection of "military commissars" revealed that some of the military officials illegally obtained cash or cryptocurrency while others illegally transported people eligible for military service across the border. The inspection began in June after journalists uncovered that the former head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office purchased property in Spain worth $4.5 million, according to the Kyiv Independent.
"We are dismissing all regional 'military commissars.' This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery in times of war constitute treason," Zelensky said.
In all, 112 criminal cases have been opened following the inspection of enlistment offices and 33 people have been charged.
"Every 'military commissar' against whom there is a criminal investigation will be held to account," Zelensky continued. "Absolutely fair. In full."
The Ukrainian president said he will replace the fired commissars with officers who have experience on the battlefield. The replacements will be reviewed by the country's Security Service.
Earlier this year, Zelensky fired one of his top generals and numerous top officials were fired or resigned after they were hit with allegations of corruption. Many of the officials who were fired or resigned were accused of leaving the country and living lavish lifestyles while their country fought the Russian invaders.
Zelensky's firing of the enlistment office chiefs comes as President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve more than $24 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of a $40 billion package. In the package, Biden asked for $20 billion more to go to Ukraine than he requested be used to address the ongoing border crisis, POLITICO reported.
The U.S., which is by far the largest supporter of Ukraine's war effort, has failed to track its shipments of weapons and military equipment to the European country, according to a report last month from the inspector general for the Department of Defense. After describing the inability of the U.S. to track all of the weapons it had sent to Ukraine, the report listed several examples of groups in the country obtaining military equipment for nefarious purposes, though the origin of the equipment remained unclear as the report was heavily redacted.
Americans are becoming increasingly wary of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war with a majority of voters now saying they oppose more funding for Ukraine, according to a recent CNN poll. Biden, however, has repeatedly said that the U.S. will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."