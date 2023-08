© Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that he will dismiss every single head of the country's regional military enlistment offices over allegations of abuse of power, fraud, and corruption."Every 'military commissar' against whom there is a criminal investigation will be held to account," Zelensky continued. "Absolutely fair. In full."Earlier this year, Zelensky fired one of his top generals and numerous top officials were fired or resigned after they were hit with allegations of corruption. Many of the officials who were fired or resigned were accused of leaving the country and living lavish lifestyles while their country fought the Russian invaders.The U.S., which is by far the largest supporter of Ukraine's war effort, has failed to track its shipments of weapons and military equipment to the European country, according to a report last month from the inspector general for the Department of Defense. After describing the inability of the U.S. to track all of the weapons it had sent to Ukraine, the report listed several examples of groups in the country obtaining military equipment for nefarious purposes, though the origin of the equipment remained unclear as the report was heavily redacted.Americans are becoming increasingly wary of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war with a majority of voters now saying they oppose more funding for Ukraine, according to a recent CNN poll. Biden, however, has repeatedly said that the U.S. will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."