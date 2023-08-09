Niger Protestors
© Indian Punchline
FILE PHOTO: Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, July 30, 2023. Poster reads: ”Down with France, long live Putin.”
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

French military attacked national guard and entered Niger's airspace, the coup leaders have stated.

As a result, the country's current authorities have ordered to increase threat level.

In addition, the Niger's military accused France of 'freeing terrorists'.

On August 5, the French foreign minister Catherine Colonna stated that her nation would not intervene militarily in Niger after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave time Nigerien coup leaders until the end of the last week to reinstate the ousted president.

On August 6, Niger's military rulers closed the country's airspace "in the face of the threat of armed intervention".

"Faced with the threat of intervention from neighboring countries, Niger's airspace is closed as of today, Sunday [...] until further notice", said the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland in a statement, adding that "any attempt to violate the airspace" would result in "an energetic and instantaneous response".

Earlier, those behind the change of power have accused France of plotting military intervention to free the former head of state.

On July 30, ECOWAS condemned the Niger's coup, froze financial help to the nation, and ordered the coup leaders one week to reinstate the nation's ousted president, or the community would employ "all measures," including military force, to restore order in the country.

Later, in early August, the ECOWAS members adopted a plan in case of military intervention in the West African nation.