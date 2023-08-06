© AP



US to suspend aid

Chad will not intervene in a coup in neighbouring Niger, the country's defence minister has said.He made his remarks on state television on Friday, just as West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, said it has devised a possible plan to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah."We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the junta) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done," he added.The chiefs of staff of the Economic Community of West African StatesThe United States has announced that it is suspending some aid programs to the Niger government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, more than one week after the country's president was toppled in a coup."The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger," the top diplomat said in a statement, without providing details on those programs.However, "life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue" and the US would still carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel in the country.