Ukraine has become a world leader in black-market trafficking, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed...Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has alleged that members of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's administration are personally engaged in, and are covering up, the illicit export of human organs.In an article published on the Foreign Ministry's website,Zakharova noted that organs were, citing reports from June that representatives of a health ministry in a NATO country had struck a deal with some "private businessmen" who were assisted by Ukraine's Health Ministry and Presidential Office to deliverAccording to the spokeswoman, organ trafficking in Ukraine has boomed since the authorities in Kiev passed a number of laws that "drastically simplified the work of transplant specialists in the country."Specifically, Zakharova pointed to last year's Law No. 5610, whichand the December 2021 Law No. 5831, whichof a living donor to give up their organs.In an explanatory note attached to the 2021 bill, Ukrainian lawmakers explained the simplification of the country's organ transplant regulations by the need to increase the efficiency of the transplantation system, in order to save more lives. Additionally,from orphaned children, unidentified persons, or people who died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Nevertheless, Zakharova claimed that according to experts, Ukrainian organ sellers are not able to specify the origin of biomaterial that they schedule for delivery. It's apparently believed that many of these organs are supplied byZakharova claimed thatas well the shortage of specialists and reagents for studying corpses in Ukraine."This allows these criminals to cover their tracks and send human organs and body parts to the western regions of Ukraine, where they are prepared to be sent abroad for transplants," she said.