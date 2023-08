© Screenshot Twitter / @SarahAshtonLV

Russian soldiers drastically differ from Ukrainian service members because they are not human, according to an American transgender journalist recently appointed as an official spokesperson for Kiev's territorial defense forces.On Saturday, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo posted a 21-second clip on X (formerly Twitter) in which she is seen standing in front of a cardboard cutout of a Russian soldier. Pointing at the figure, the spokesperson asks: "Do you know the difference between us and them?"While Ukrainians "are fighting for freedom," Russians "are fighting for tyranny and dictatorship,"she said, concluding the speech with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine."The video did not sit well with many social media users, with some describing it as "shockingly unpleasant" and "absolutely disgusting."On Sunday, Ashton-Cirillo released a separate clip mocking Russian paratroopers as she hung the same figure of the soldier upside down by tying a rope to its ankles. Ashton-Cirillo said she was celebrating Russian Paratroopers' Day, which falls on August 2.Ashton-Cirillo, who was born Michael Cirillo and came out as transgender in 2019, traveled to Ukraine in March 2022 shortly after the start of the conflict, first working as a reporter and then enlisting as a combat medic. The journalist now hosts the state-sponsored news program 'Russia Hates the Truth', which claims to combat "Russian propaganda."The spokesperson's remarks come after a string of similar statements by Ukrainian officials.