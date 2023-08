© Jack Boland/Toronto Sun



© Leger



In a recent public update on the state of crime in the City of Edmonton, Chief Dale McFee had the solemn work of informing reporters that everything was worse.In May, McFee said publicly that the system had " once again failed " after a mother and child were randomly attacked and killed. The man apprehended by police, who died in hospital after being shot, had recently been freed despite a history of violence. And the interim three months have only yielded a cascade of additional murders and violent assaults. McFee called the trends "alarming" and spoke of families living "in fear" and unable to enjoy their communities.The statements stood in sharp contrast to those of Canada's newly sworn-in justice minister, Arif Virani, who began his tenure last Monday by saying that the real problem was Canadians' inaccurate perception that crime was getting worse.Homicide rates — the most reliable measure of violent crime rates — are hitting 30-year highs. In 2022, Canada recorded 2.25 homicides per 100,000, the highest since 1992.To put that in context, if, in 2022, Canada experienced murder rates more in line with the Canada of 2019, more than 150 fewer people would be dead.Between 1961 and 2009, an average of two to three law-enforcement officers were murdered on duty each year . But in just the last 10 months, eight police officers have been killed , often in targeted ambush attacks.In just the prior week before this story went to press, a Vancouver transit bus was the scene of a man choking and strangling a fellow passenger seemingly out of the blue. A 67-year-old Chilean woman visiting family was punched unconscious in a random attack at an Edmonton LRT station. A 54-year-old pushing a shopping cart in Barrie suddenly lunged at a passing pedestrian with a knife. An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized after being randomly attacked on the streets of Windsor.And these trends have been showing themselves for some time. In November, Statistics Canada was reporting a sharp uptick in gang-related shootings, in addition to double-digit spikes in hate-motivated crimes and "level one" sexual assaults. The month before, an Angus Reid Institute survey found that a clear majority of Canadians (60 per cent) were reporting that crime in their neighbourhoods was on the increase.When the Trudeau government took office in 2015, crime was already on the upswing after decades of decline. But each passing year of Liberal governance — with the exception of 2019-2020 — has indeed coincided with more stabbings, more homicides and more urban chaos.It's not necessarily that more people are getting bail now; the vast majority of accused offenders have always been set free in advance of a court date.In cases of violent charges, it's typical for a bail hearing to impose conditions on an accused; someone accused of sexual assault may be instructed to avoid contact with the alleged victim, for instance. Prior to a suite of Liberal bail reforms introduced in 2019 , any violation of such conditions would typically result in immediate detention. But now, the more typical response is simply more bail.Despite this, Ottawa is dragging its feet on even the most milquetoast of reforms. It was March when now-former justice minister David Lametti first acknowledged that some "targeted" changes to bail might be needed "to maintain the public's confidence in the administration of justice."And even then, the bill has been stuck in limbo ever since May, with no prospect of getting picked up again until at least Sept. 18 , when the House of Common reconvenes.The frustration at the delay has been palpable.B.C. Premier David Eby — a former attorney general who used to work as a street-level activist in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside — has been one of the most vocal about federal inaction on bail reform. As far back as March, he was saying that bail was not a difficult problem to solve; and that it was a " straightforward " issue to simply stop releasing repeat violent offenders into the community."I really can't express the level of urgency that people feel about this in communities," Eby said in June , after it became clear that Bill C-48 would be stalled until the autumn."The basic requirement of our justice system is that it keeps people safe, and it's not meeting that standard right now."