As furious battles raged across the front lines of Europe's bloodiest war in decades, Mr. Zelensky told his ambassadors on Wednesday that things would grow even more difficult as pressure was likely to build in the coming months to find a negotiated path to peace.

The meeting is the starting point of what is expected to be a major Ukrainian diplomatic push in the coming months to try to undercut Russia.

"This is not only a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this is also a chapter in the longstanding rivalry between Russia and the West."

"After we pulled troops back from Kiev, as we promised, Ukrainian leaders threw it all away, into the garbage dump of history."

