Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has "observed no mines or explosives on rooftops of Unit 3 & 4 reactor buildings" of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the UN nuclear watchdog said on August 4 after being granted access to the Russian-occupied plant the previous day. "Team continues to request to visit the roofs of the other 4 units," the IAEA said on Twitter. The IAEA has been requesting access to the plant, Europe's largest, since last month. Last week, IAEA experts found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the plant. Kyiv has accused Russia of planning an incident at the facility.