A man was arrested after he stripped naked in the middle of baggage claim before he ran around screaming then did push-ups.He appeared to work at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport andand another staff member.The ordeal lasted around four minutes and it was filmed by a shocked passenger at the airport who uploaded it on to social media.Footage shows the man taking off his clothes while screaming as travelers in the airport were picking up their bags.He then walked around baggage claim before he was eventually confronted and restrained.In the video, the man is seen hitting the ground before he gets up, throws his green vest away and removes his belt to take off his shorts.He is heard screaming in distress as he gets on the floor and lays down completely naked.The man then proceeds to walk around the airport andHe then gets on to the ground and starts doing some push-ups while grunting before he lays flat on his back, starts thrusting and shouts 'f*** me'.and walking around the airport.The man is seen being restrained by a police officer, but he still tries to climb onto a luggage belt.He then gets on his knees and is instructed to lay down on the ground. But he gets up and pushes the officer and says: 'B****, get the f*** away from me.'Both the officer and the employee combine to tackle him to the ground where they begin to struggle.A third person in a white top walks over to help hold the naked man down who is heard screaming again and trying to break free.Another police officer is seen rushing over to help and the man is put in handcuffs. The officers radioed for back up before the video cut off.The video, which was uploaded on Reddit, was met with lots of reaction with users sympathizing with the man.'This poor dude,' one user wrote. 'Either mental illness, drugs, or heat stroke. I feel sorry for everyone that had to deal with it.'But I feel terrible for him, hope he gets some help on whatever it was that affected him.'Another said: 'Wow, I feel so bad for this guy. This poor dude just needs some help. Sure hope he gets it, and can try to put the pieces back together even if it's just a little.'A third said: 'This was genuinely upsetting to watch.''It was so hot today at work I kinda felt like doing this too,' a user said. 'Gotta wait till you get home my dude.'Dailymail.com has contacted them for comment.