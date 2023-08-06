Zelensky Biden
© AP
President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, December 21 2022
Survey results show that the majority of Americans believe Congress shouldn't approve more funds to support Kiev any further.

According to a recent poll conducted by pollster Social Science-Research Solutions (SSRS) and commissioned by CNN, the majority of Americans believe the US has supported Ukraine in its continuing struggle with Russia sufficiently and would argue against allocating extra funds for the nation.

The survey was carried out in July, and it involved approximately 1,279 participants chosen at random from US households. Only 48% of respondents to the poll said they thought the US should support Kiev more, while 51% believed the nation has already done enough.

Only 45% of those polled thought the US Congress should approve more funds for Ukraine, while 55% said it had already gotten enough aid. The majority of those who thought Ukraine should still be backed preferred aid in intelligence gathering, with 63% supporting such efforts, while 53% favored the concept of offering military training.

43% of respondents favored arming Kiev with more weapons, while 17% supported US forces directly getting involved in the conflict against Russia.

The results of the survey were significantly different from those of a survey taken by SSRS in February 2022, in the early conflict days. When polled at the time, 62% of respondents felt Washington should support Ukraine more, while the remaining American respondents said their country had already done enough.

The most recent poll revealed that concerns about the Ukrainian conflict escalating into a larger war had also appeared to lessen over the previous 18 months. Compared to about 80% in February 2022, just 59% of respondents stated they were "worried" about the hostilities expanding into a larger war in Europe.

According to the most recent poll, fewer people are now concerned about the conflict's possible effects on US national security, down from 72% at the start of hostilities. Currently, some 56% of people express this concern.