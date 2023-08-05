What the media called "young attendees" could be seen jumping on cars, smashing windows, "twerking" and fighting with police.
The rioters could be heard chanting, "NYPD, Suck My D**k."
The rioters fought with each other and surrounded and attacked police:
One women exclaimed, in so many words, that this is why we "can't have s**t."
From The New York Post, "'Full-on riot' breaks out during Twitch influencer Kai Cenat's PS5 giveaway in NYC's Union Square":
A social media influencer's giveaway in Union Square Park Friday quickly descended into chaos, with the young attendees throwing bottles, jumping on vehicles and screaming 'F-k the PD" — as NYPD cops were assaulted and some eventgoers were nearly trampled.The young attendees are at it again!
Twitch gamer Kai Cenat, who has over 20 million followers on the gaming platform, scheduled the real-world meet-up at 3:30 p.m. and planned to give away PlayStation 5s, computers, microphones and other gaming accessories.
But within a half-hour, the crowd of nearly 1,000 kids broke down into chaos with the attendees tossing cones and brawling.
Aerial footage showed the massive crowd flooding the streets, with some teens using barricades to stop the cops. They also tossed bottles, eggs and construction cones while screaming: "F-k the PD" and "suck my d-k."