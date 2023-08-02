© Oscar Olsson/AFP



"We are currently in the most serious security situation since the Second World War. States and state-like actors are actively exploiting the situation. In a free country like Sweden, you have a great deal of freedom. But with that great degree of freedom comes a great degree of responsibility. Everything that is legal is not necessarily appropriate. It can be awful but still lawful. We try to promote a respectful tone between countries and peoples."

Citing a heightened terrorist threat, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has announced new police powers...Kristersson warned thatThe new measures will be temporary, Kristersson said, adding that his government is also considering legislation that would allow police to stop people [from] burning the Muslim holy book if such stunts would threaten Sweden's national security.Iraqi Christian immigrants burned a copy of the Quran outside the Swedish parliament building on Monday, the third such incident in a month.In a statement on Sunday, Kristersson said:Swedish authorities have been issuing similar warnings for several months, with the country's counterterrorism agency stating in February that it had seenafter a Danish right-wing activist burned a Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm in January.In Denmark, where similar free speech laws permit the desecration of holy books,while individual Muslim-majority states have summoned their Swedish ambassadors to complain. Protests have broken out at Swedish embassies in Muslim countries, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned Stockholm that "those who have insulted the Holy Quran deserve the severest punishment."The rash of incidents has also undermined Sweden's bid to join NATO. Although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared his support for Sweden's accession during a summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania earlier this month, he had previously declared that he would not sign off on accession "as long as [Sweden allows] my holy book, the Quran, to be burned and torn."