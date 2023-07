Police have launched a murder investigation after the dismembered remains of missing millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba, 41, were discovered by a group of children in Argentina over the weekend.The body parts were cleanly amputated, suggesting the work of a professional, local media reported.The businessman had accumulated millions renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrency, which he frequently advertised to his 900,000 followers on Instagram The influencer, who lived in Barcelona, Spain, had reportedly been staying in Argentina for a week prior to his alleged murder.Algaba had reportedly rented an apartment and was supposed to return the keys on July 19, but failed to show up or answer the phone, according to testimony by the property owner.This marked a tragic end for the businessman, known by friends as Lechuga (lettuce), who started working at the age of 14."I started with a bicycle and a box and I started selling sandwiches," said Algaba, who reportedly graduated to buying vehicles to repair and resell.The budding entrepreneur's dedication allegedly paid off, as he had a large warehouse full of high-end cars, motorcycles and jet skis by the time he was 24.Algaba subsequently founded a luxury car and jet ski rental firm in Miami before picking up and moving to Barcelona earlier this year.During his final years, Algaba was involved in trading cryptocurrency from an office in Buenos Aires with over 25 employees.However, the moneymaker's seeming rags-to-riches story was not all that it seemed.And Algaba's troubles weren't limited to the business sphere.Algaba's brother Rodolfo Pérez Algaba said he wasn't sure if his deceased sibling was involved with the criminal ring, but insists that he was "not a scammer" as many had allegedly claimed, local media reported The victim's brother claimed that Algaba was simply a car salesman who "did not do well" in Bitcoin.Rodolfo, who reportedly had not seen the vehicle hawker for three months following an argument, claimed that Algaba "was under psychiatric treatment for an anxiety disorder."Rodolfo ultimately hopes that authorities can apprehend his brother's killer."I've been here for three days and hardly sleep, thinking, breaking my head, how could this happen," he declared. "But I'm not going to sit still, I'm not going to do justice with my own hands, but I hope that justice will be done."