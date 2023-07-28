© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Under oath, David Grusch has repeated many of his previous claims about alien technology research...The US government is in possession of debris from non-human craft as well as "biologicals," potentially from the pilots of the alien craft, according to the testimony of a former intelligence analyst who has turned whistleblower.David Grusch told the House oversight subcommittee for national security on Wednesday.Grusch is a veteran intelligence officer who served in the US Air Force and later became a civilian employee at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. During questioning he repeated under oath some of the explosive claims he had previously made publicly, including to media outlets NewsNation and The Debrief. The hearing focused on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), which was Grusch's line of work at the agency.He confirmed that according to his knowledge, theHe was denied access to the relevant data, which led him to formally complain to the intelligence community Inspector General.Grusch said during the hearing, when asked aboutOn several occasions, the witness told the committee he could not answer their questions in a public hearing. The committee was alsothrough which top-secret information could be divulged.Grusch confirmed that,The defense contractors allegedly overcharge the Pentagon for their products and thenHe testified that he and others face reprisals for speaking out and referred tohe claimed.Grusch recalled of his own experience: "It was very brutal, and very unfortunate - some of the tactics they used to hurt me both professionally and personally."but declined to say whether he could substantiate claims of murder, adding that he had "directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities."Grusch was called to the House alongside two former pilots, who had encounters with UAPs. They said what they witnessed appeared far more advanced than any current human technology.