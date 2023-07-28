White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered reporters questions about Hunter Biden on Thursday, after refusing to do so all week. The question was as to whether or not President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter.The reporter pressed.Hunter Biden's various alleged crimes have been the subject of inquiry upon inquiry after it was revealed by FBI and IRS whistleblowers that both agencies dealt very leniently with the youngest Biden son, despite mounting evidence of tax crimes and evidence of a felony gun crime.Whistleblowers testified that when the IRS was working on an investigation into Hunter Biden, they were delayed and sidetracked repeatedly. This was especially true, they said, when in 2020 it became clear that Joe Biden would be the Democratic Party's nominee for president.Gary Shapely, an IRS agent, said that he expected to be able to make the investigation public after the 2020 election, but that he was still delayed from doing so. He further testified that Hunter Biden's attorneys were tipped off about a search warrant, making that warrant essentially meaningless.