hunter biden bathtub cigarette
On Wednesday, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered Hunter Biden to get a job as a condition of release in response to the First Son's ongoing trial in Delaware over alleged tax and gun crimes in which he had pleaded "not guilty."

According to court documents, Hunter Biden had been ordered by Judge Noreika, as per condition of release, to submit and report to supervision by the Central District of California, continue or actively seek employment, and to communicate in writing all international travel plans with providing supporting documentation.

In addition, Hunter Biden was ordered to not possess firearms or other weapons, use alcohol, use or possess narcotics or other controlled substances, and must submit to testing for a prohibited substance if required by the pretrial services office or supervising officer. Hunter Biden must also participate in an inpatient or outpatient substance abuse therapy program if directed by the pretrial services office or supervising officer, according to court documents.


Biden was expected to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for a federal gun charge being dropped, but the plea agreement between prosecutors and Hunter Biden's legal team fell apart on Wednesday when Judge Noreika questioned prosecutors about whether the investigation was ongoing and if possible future FARA charges could be brought forth.

Because of this, Hunter Biden plead "not guilty" to misdemeanor tax crimes pending the approval of a revised plea deal.

Judge Noreika put the proceedings on hold until the parties settled the dispute.