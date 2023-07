The Biden family received, and tried to hide, over $10 million in payments from foreign nationals

A previously undisclosed $1 million in Romanian-linked payments

Ties to Romanian 'influence peddling'

A 'web' of 20 LLCs created while Joe Biden was Vice President with a 'complicated corporate structure'

'At least 15' of the LLCs were formed after Biden became VP in 2009 - several of which were owned or co-owned by Hunter

These LLCs accepted payments ranging from $5,000 to $3 million

The committee wants to know what legitimate business the Biden family was in

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has released a bombshell FBI document dated July 30,2020, in which a respected confidential human source (CHS) alleged that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden received $10 million in bribes.As the Epoch Times notes, the CHS said he traveled to Burisma's office in Ukraine in 2015 or 2016 with a man named Oleksandr Ostapenko.Burisma contacted the source to seek assistance in buying an American company to merge with in the hope that it could go public in the United States.The source replied that payments to the Bidens would complicate matters and the Bidens did not have experience with the oil and gas sector, according to the document. Mr. Zlochevsky said his dog was smarter than Mr. Hunter Biden but that he needed to keep him on the board "so everything will be okay." Both Mr. Hunter Biden and Mr. Joe Biden had told Mr. Zlochevsky that Hunter Biden needed to remain on the board, Mr. Zlochevsky said.Mr. Shokin has said that the threat was cited when he was ousted. He said in a sworn statement that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko "asked me to resign due to pressure from the U.S. presidential administration, in particular from Joe Biden."Read the entire release below:In May, House Republicans laid out evidence of a vast network of Biden family dealings which reek of corruption - including;