House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Fox Business said that Hunter Biden could be facing up to 10 potential criminal referrals, but with the amount of punishment he is getting, Comer commented Hunter was the "ultimate white privilege guy.On Thursday , the Kentucky Representative appeared on Fox Business and said to the investigation into the President's son may result in "between six and 10 criminal referrals" and spoke to Fox after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene presented evidence of Hunter breaking laws concerning prostitution. criminal referral is a non-binding communication from Congress to the Department of Justice giving evidence of a possible crime, and asks that the Department of Justice investigate the matter further.Pictures of Hunter having sex with prostitutes were shown by Greene in Congress during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee meeting which covered the Biden family's business dealings overseas."The fact that he got a sweetheart plea deal over a misdemeanor that should have been a felony, according to the IRS whistleblowers. These guys were the ones that were leading this investigation," Comer said.Comer went on to say he believes that the amount of money the Biden family took in from overseas business dealings will "easily exceed 25 million dollars." He speculated that other criminal charges will also be brought to Hunter."They can't say one thing they did to receive this 25 million dollars.""Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power," the statement concludes.