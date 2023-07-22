hunter censored pics
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Fox Business said that Hunter Biden could be facing up to 10 potential criminal referrals, but with the amount of punishment he is getting, Comer commented Hunter was the "ultimate white privilege guy.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Representative appeared on Fox Business and said to the investigation into the President's son may result in "between six and 10 criminal referrals" and spoke to Fox after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene presented evidence of Hunter breaking laws concerning prostitution.

A criminal referral is a non-binding communication from Congress to the Department of Justice giving evidence of a possible crime, and asks that the Department of Justice investigate the matter further.

Comer, regarding Greene's actions, said, "The Democrats kept saying, 'Oh we don't have any evidence, you don't have any evidence.' Marjorie showed them evidence. She showed them evidence of the President's son committing a crime, violating the Mann Act."

The Mann Act prohibits and criminalizes transporting "any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose."

"She showed the plane tickets, she showed the pictures, she showed the evidence. There's no question he violated it," Comer continued.

Pictures of Hunter having sex with prostitutes were shown by Greene in Congress during Wednesday's House Oversight Committee meeting which covered the Biden family's business dealings overseas.

"The fact that he got a sweetheart plea deal over a misdemeanor that should have been a felony, according to the IRS whistleblowers. These guys were the ones that were leading this investigation," Comer said. "The Democrats want to talk about, 'Oh the two-tier system of justice is racist in America.' Well Hunter Biden is the ultimate white privilege guy here."

Comer went on to say he believes that the amount of money the Biden family took in from overseas business dealings will "easily exceed 25 million dollars." He speculated that other criminal charges will also be brought to Hunter.

"They can't say one thing they did to receive this 25 million dollars."

In a Congressional summary of the Biden Family Investigation, a statement from Comer reads, "Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family's business schemes."

"Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power," the statement concludes.