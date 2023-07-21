During a transcribed interview with the House Judiciary Committee, an FBI official revealed that at least one senior agent, along with potentially others, who had alerted social media companies about a potential "hack and dump" operation before the 2020 election, were aware of the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop.As the House Judiciary Committee's official Twitter account noted, "Testimony reveals the FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, but when asked by a social media company about the laptop's authenticity the FBI said 'no further comment'."Dehmlow, the head of the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), acknowledged that her former colleague Brad Benavides was certainly aware of the laptop's legitimacy, as per excerpts of her testimony.When asked by the committee about other individuals within FITF who knew about the laptop, Dehmlow replied that she did not have exact information, but she presumed that Brad Benavides, then-FITF Section Chief, was aware."Do you know who else at FITF knew that the laptop was real?" the committee asked, according to the transcript."I don't actually. I would assume both my - yes, I would certainly say that [then-FITF Section Chief] Brad Benavides was aware," Dehmlow replied."What about the individuals on the Russia unit?" the committee asked."I would assume the [Russia] unit chief was also aware. I'm pretty certain of that fact," Dehmlow replied.These transcript excerpts were included in a letter from Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to FBI Director Christopher Wray. In his letter, Jordan requested names and records related to those within the bureau who were aware of the laptop's existence and had been communicating with social media companies before the 2020 presidential election.The laptop gained significant attention when the New York Post published a story on October 14, 2020, revealing details about then-candidate Joe Biden's involvement in his son's business dealings based on the laptop's contents. Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook limited the story's reach to their vast user bases.Simultaneously, behind the scenes, FITF and other federal government entities were engaging in routine meetings with social media companies, repeatedly cautioning them about a potential "hack and dump" operation. This information was highlighted in a recent court ruling from Louisiana, which addressed government censorship.