Rand Paul disagrees; "I think the government should be absolutely prohibited without question."During a Senate hearing Wednesday, Mitt Romney argued against an amendment proposed by Rand Paul to make it illegal for government to use social media and big tech companies to censor the views of Americans.Paul put forth the case that "the First Amendment really isn't about protecting the speech of government workers the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law. It's about limitations on government involvement with speech.""I think the government should be absolutely prohibited without question. I think it should be as Draconian as you probably can make it," Paul continued, adding "things that are an opinion, the government has no business in this."Romney stated "To say that no employee of the government from the president on down to that millions of people who work in the government can speak with a social media company or a Legacy Media Company and express their point of view that an article is wrong or that Avenue they're going down is wrong, that would shut off free speech."Watch:The debate comes on the heels of a Federal Judge issuing a recent injunction to put a stop to the Biden Administration acting like an "Orwellian Ministry Of Truth" by colluding with big tech to censor opinions it doesn't like, much to the disliking of the establishment media.