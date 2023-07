An attorney for Carlee Russell announced that the Alabama woman confessed she did not see a child walking on the side of the highway and lied about being kidnapped.The hoax that set off a national effort to locate Russell was exposed during a press conference on Monday.On Monday, instead of appearing with her attorney for a scheduled interview with police, Russell provided a statement.According to police, Russell was said to have disappeared on July 13 after calling 911 at approximately 9:30 pm to report having seen a child on Interstate 459 South. Russel also called a relative and told them she was going to help the toddler before the phone connection was lost. Responding officers found Russell's cell phone and wig in her red Mercedes but didn't find her or the toddler.That day, she posted a series of what her friends and relatives described as strange tweets including one that said, "yeah, I want a family now."Russell reappeared at her home 49 hours later and law enforcement was unable to verify her claims.The case drew national attention and massive traction on social media as people attempted to locate her.Carlee's parents Talitha and Carlos Russell told "TODAY" show that their daughter wasn't in a "good state" when she came back and her ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, said in a Facebook post that he was "blindsided" by the events.