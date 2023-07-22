Society's Child
Trans-identified male removed from female homeless shelter after sexually harassing, threatening staff
Reduxx
Sat, 22 Jul 2023 00:00 UTC
Chloe Dove, formerly known as Trevor Parnham, had police called on him by staff at St. Patrick's Night Hostel in Brighton and Hove after subjecting two staff members to threats and sexually abusive language and behavior.
According to Brighton and Hove News, which referred to Dove using "she/her" pronouns, a victim impact statement was read in court in which one male staff member said Dove had admitted to registering as "female" at the hostel because he wanted to see "hot totty." The British slang typically refers to sexually attractive women.
"I thought she registered as female because she felt more comfortable with women," the staff member said, also using feminine pronouns to refer to Dove. "But she told staff it was because she wanted to see hot totty."
The staff member, Barney Osborn, said Dove told him he would follow him wherever he went, leaving him feeling too threatened to use public transport to get to work.
Another staff member, case worker Francesca Getty, told the court that Dove had asked her to inspect his genitals for health reasons - later admitting he had actually requested the inspection for his own sexual gratification.
Dove, 48, frequently made sexual comments towards Getty, and once claimed to be suicidal so Getty would agree to meet with him just to begin discussing his sexual preferences.
The incident occurred on April 27 of this year, and escalated after Dove was evicted from the hostel. He began prowling the premises, rattling the door handle, ringing the bell, and urinating and defecating near the entrance.
During the proceedings, it was revealed that one week prior to the hostel incident, Dove had been in Brighton Custody Centre where he had smeared his excrement over the walls, sink, water fountain tap, and viewing port.
Dove has a history of feces-filled incidents dating back years. Prior to identifying as transgender, Dove had been responsible for a sick rampage through Ipswich Hospital, after which he was jailed for 10 months.
On April 24, 2015, Dove had been receiving treatment at the emergency room of the Hospital when he sneaked out of discharge and entered the cardiology department. He began an hour-long commotion in which he destroyed equiptment while covered in his own feces.
Serious heart operations reportedly had to be delayed while the areas Dove had destroyed were deep-cleaned and sterilized.
At the time, his defense stated he had a personality disorder and did not intend to ruin the hospital.
Dove was hauled into Brighton Magistrates Court today to be sentenced for two counts of harassment, outraging public decency, and the criminal damage he had caused at Brighton Custody Center after smearing excrement over his cell.
Sentencing was delayed after the Chair of the Bench ordered a psychiatric report be compiled on Dove, remanding him to a men's prison in the interim.
Comment: At least he was remanded to a male prison.