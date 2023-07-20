© Getty Images



Countries around the world are beginning to grow weary of the ongoing military conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters on Wednesday."The world is starting to get tired. Countries are starting to get tired," he said following a two-day meeting of EU and Latin American leaders in Brussels, as quoted by Bloomberg.The Brazilian president predicted that there will eventually come a moment when there will be peace in Ukraine, and insisted that a group of countries will have to be able to talk to both Moscow and KievDuring this week's summit between the EU and the Community of South American and Caribbean States (CELAC), European officials had hoped to sign a final statement which would feature an explicit condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine. However,The final declaration, which included promises of investment and several deals, ended up being signed by all members of the summit except Nicaragua, which objected to the inclusion of even a single paragraph referring to the Ukraine conflict.Despite NATO's commitment to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes," a number of Western officials have recently started to predict thatover the prolonged conflict.Last week, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Ukraine should aim to regain as much territory as possible before the 2024 US presidential elections, which could see Kiev's backers in Washington reconsider the volume of military aid sent to Ukraine.In March, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova also warned that military aid for Kiev was not unlimited and claimed that public support for Ukraine was "running out."