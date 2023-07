A noted supporter of "trans-kids"

Following the release of the "Sound of Freedom," Jim Caviezel's anti-child-trafficking film,But one author of a recent SoF hit-piece in Bloomberg isn't just against the movie,: he's just your average liberal mainstream media news contributor. Ironically, Berlatsky's latest criticism of the drama focusing on the grave yet glossed over issue of child trafficking lambasted the movie with vitriolic scorn for perpetuating dangerous tropes,and being a movie made for alt-right boomers. There's just one problem...a non-profit organization which has dedicates itself to a self-avowed mission of protecting children from sexual abuse. While that on its face sounds antithetical to advocating for the normalization of pedophilia, a deeper look into Prostasia's published content shows it merely masquerades under the guise of acting in the interest of protecting children from sexual abuse in order to promote a much more perverse ulterior motive.In a 2018 piece addressing the FOSTA bill which was eventually signed into law as the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Trafficking Act, Prostasia's criticism of FOSTA is rife with the use of terms like "minor attracted persons" and the deluded idea of the virtuous pedophile, i.e., one who is sexually attracted to children but fights their urges to refrain from abuses them in a measure of self-restraint that the sex positive non-profit champions as some sort of moral paragon. If there's any doubt about Prostasia's pro-pedophilia stance, the organization literally facilitates a safe space for pedophiles,In 2016, he published a piece titled Child Sex Workers' Biggest Threat: The Police with The New Republic. In the article, Berlatsky takes aim at the 2012 film Eden which is another drama centered around exposing the grim realities of child sex abuse. Throughout the piece,. Though Berlatsky does make some salient points about how statutes enforced by different states treat victims of child trafficking as criminals, the vernacular in which the piece is written in emanates the tone of Prostasia's own written content in which it attempts to normalize sex between minors and adults.in which he speaks out against the stigmatization of pedophiles., Berlatsky's history of perverted tweets also takes aim at the relationship between parents and their children, a cornerstone of the transgender movement which seeks to obscure its brainwashing children into gender dysphoria with a cacophony of language designed by groomers.. However, that action proved to be too little and come too late.Despite Berlatsky's opposition to the structure of the nuclear family, the author is married with children. However,In a February 2023 piece for Yahoo News titled My Wife Is Bisexual And Nonbinary, And My Daughter Is Transgender. My Queer Family Helped Me Better Understand Myself And My Masculinity , Berlatsky paints a picture of the kind of life his radical ideology has molded his family into. Throughout the piece. Berlatsky chronicles his daughter's descent into ostensible gender dysphoria beginning in middle school when she came out to him and his wife as bisexual -- a coincidental parallel shared with his wife.Berlatsky attributes his wife's sexual orientation and nonbinary gender identity as pillars of support for their handling of their daughter's struggle with her gender identity. His narrative subjugates a traditional heterosexual male by demeaning himself for being that very thing throughout the piece while using his wife and daughter to exalt the superiority of the LGBTQ+ as the vanguard tasked with cultivating the modern family as means of advancing the pervasive agenda he shares with the likes of his cohorts at Prostasia.shows that the organized hostility against The Sound of Freedom isn't simply the tactic of the mainstream taking aim at a low-budget independent studio film that challenges Hollywood productions pining to be this summer's blockbuster.By associating themselves with perverts like Berlatsky, NBC News The Verge , Yahoo News, Insider, Bloomberg , and the other mainstream media outlets that have hosted his work show whose side they are on when it comes to protecting children, making the echoes of their criticisms of those speaking out against child trafficking ring hollow.