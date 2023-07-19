A fire that broke out at the military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the Crimean Peninsula has forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people and a closure of nearby highway, the Moscow-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday."It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements - this is more than 2,000 people," Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Crimea said on the Telegram messaging app., which also forced the partial closure of the major Tavridy Highway.Russia's Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media reported thatwas on fire at the base after Ukrainian overnight air attack.Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration in Ukraine posted two videos of a fire in an uninhabited area, saying, "Enemy ammunition depot. Staryi Krym."Staryi Krym is a small historical town in the Kirovske district of Crimea. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.Social media videos and photos showed big flames andThe fire. Ukraine's military also said that a drone attack at Kyiv was successfully repelled early on Wednesday.