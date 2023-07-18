© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation



The Russian military has conducted strikes on Ukrainian facilities used to prepare terrorist attacks, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday. The attacks were carried out in retaliation to Monday's attack on the Crimean Bridge, which claimed two civilian lives and left one child injured.In a statement, the ministry said that Russian forces overnight launched "a group retaliatory strike" using high-precision sea-based weapons., it added.Apart from this,. Fires and detonations have been registered at the destroyed facilities," according to the statement.On Tuesday, Sergey Bratchuk, the head of the Odessa administration, reported a rocket attack on the city which involved six Kalibr missiles, but claimed that all of them had been downed. However, he noted that "port infrastructure facilities" and several other buildings were damaged in the strike.Vitaly Kim, the head of the Nikolaev administration, said the attack hit "an industrial facility," causing a fire that was promptly extinguished.On Monday, Russia accused Ukraine of staging a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge involving two maritime drones which damaged one section of the roadway and killed a married couple, injuring their minor daughter.In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised retaliation, noting at the time that the Defense Ministry was already preparing "necessary proposals."