Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed retaliation for a new overnight strike on the Crimean Bridge, targeted by two Ukrainian naval drones. Precise measures are currently being weighed up by the country's Defense Ministry, he said, during an extraordinary meeting with senior officials on Monday.Putin said Moscow would retaliate harshly for the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry is already preparing "necessary proposals" for such measures, he added.The president also urged officials to ramp up security measures around the bridge, noting that this marks the second such blow against it. Both the road and railway sections were heavily damaged last October, when a truck packed with explosives was detonated on it."I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategically important transport facility," Putin added."That's good news. If we can speak about some good news here at all. But the fact that the pillars are not damaged is the most important thing," Putin replied.