An American celebrated online and in the media has allegedly been outed as a hoaxer who aimed to get rich off his false image.A US military veteran who claimed battlefield victories as a fighter in Ukraine and gained fame through media interviews and dramatic Twitter posts was reportedlyto create a false image from which he could profit after the conflict.James Vasquez, who accumulated more than 400,000 followers on Twitter and was regularly quoted by the likes of CNN and the New York Times, falsely claimed battlefield achievements as his own, Business Insider reported on Sunday.Vasquez's social media posts, purported to be about his exploits on the front lines, often went viral. "He bragged about capturing Russians and taking out tanks, was regularly interviewed by the news media and made catchy claims - including that he imagined the 'punchable' Tucker Carlson when preparing for battle," Business Insider said. Even Adam Kinzinger, then a US congressman, insisted that Vasquez's Twitter account needed to be verified because "he's legit, and too many folks are trying to create fake accounts with him."The accusations against Vasquez apparently began to surface earlier this year.Other fighters told the outlet that Vasquez bragged about becoming a millionaire when the conflict ends. One volunteer claimed, "James said, and I quote, 'I'm never gonna go back to work as a handyman. I'm probably never gonna have to work again after his war. I'm gonna be famous.'"Vasquez sought donations, in some cases for a purported Ukraine charity called Ripley's Heroes. He also allegedly leveraged the death of Ukrainian-born British fighter Viktor Yatsunyk by falsely claiming to have lost his "friend."Business Insider was unable to reach Vasquez for comment on the allegations. He admitted to the New York Times in March that he had misrepresented his military record and had been kicked out of the US Army. "I had to tell a million lies to get ahead," he said.