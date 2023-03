"stolen valor,"

all three times he was a civilian.

In 2022, Newsweek ran a glowing story about an American man who claimed to be a volunteer fighting with the Ukrainian Army. James Vasquez claimed in March 2022. that he'd "taken out 7 Russian tanks."Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger advocated for Vasquez, urging Twitter to verify his account, and posed in pictures with him.Kinzinger said a year ago regarding Vasquez "he's legit and too many folks are tying to create fake acts with him. I have a bill in congress to deal with this... Since this was happening to me for so long."Vasquez works with Ripley's Heroes , which claims to "provide critically needed non-lethal and humanitarian resources to qualified and experienced heroes who have interrupted their own lives, and put themselves in harm's way, to help save others."Vasquez claimed that he had "decided to pack up and make his way to Ukraine to fight as a volunteer soldier within the Ukrainian Military" after the Russian invasion of that nation in February 2022.After coming back to the US, Vasquez held fundraisers for Ripley's Heroes. He also engaged in a Sights of Freedom North American Tour in October 2022.His LinkedIn shows that he is Chief Strategy Officer for Ripley's Heroes, and a soldier for the Ukrainian Army.Prior to that, she wrote: "As a soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who has to live by the rules of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who has fought and fights at the front for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I'm done w/ lies.@jmvasquez1974 please get help."In a thread, she detailed the controversy.A Canadian woman who is volunteering in Ukraine spoke about Vasquez and stolen valor as well. And in this case, it was personal.She said that the was part of a group that raised money to buy a vehicle, and that she may suffer financial penalties for that due to their lies. "I thought they were telling the truth," she said.She wrote that Vasquez was partying in a hotel and gambling while his friend was on the frontlines. "He uses a heroes death for sympathy, and to me, that's worse than all of it. Now he's going on 'vacation,' so I expect we won't be seeing him for some time. REAL soldiers don't leave the front. Real soldiers stay with their men," she said.In the March 2022 story, Newsweek quoted James Vasquez, saying "Alright. So far, we took out seven Russian tanks, after a long fire fight we took control of the area."This was based on Vasquez's Twitter account, which has now been deleted."Right now we're going to just kind of sweep around and see what we got left. Some stragglers, take them out, call it a day, it's been a long day. It's been a long day baby," he wrote, per Newsweek.They cited his feed, claiming that "Vasquez left his home in Connecticut, arrived in Poland on March 15, and entered into Ukraine the following day to help Ukrainian forces fight off Russian troops in Moscow's full-scale invasion." The Guardian , Newsweek said, reported that Vasquez "was sent to the frontlines from Lviv" on March 18, 2022. The Guardian had also based their report on Vasquez's Twitter feed.