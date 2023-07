© Unknown



"The bill holds the Department of Justice accountable and improves our immigration court system. It supports state and local law enforcement and provides critical resources to combat illegal drugs flooding our country."

"The actions taken by my leadership right now could be nothing but retaliation. They know what prohibited personnel practices are, and they know to engage in retaliatory activities that somehow you obfuscate that piece, whether it's a prohibited personnel practice."

House Republicans have moved to cut $1 billion in funding for the FBI and protect federal whistleblowers as lawmakers continue to question the bureau over its treatment of conservatives.The bill introducing the cuts was passed on theand wason the committee. If the bill, which could face an uphill battle in the Senate and from the White House, becomes lawThe proposed bill alsoas well as other agency diversity offices that fall under the scope of the appropriations bill, which covers a variety of federal agencies including the Commerce Department and the Department of Justice.Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-TX) said Lawmakers also took steps to shield whistleblowers from retaliation, including in the billThe whistleblower provision comes after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked the DOJ appropriations bill to contain language "prohibiting retaliation against FBI whistleblowers," includingIn order to protect free speech online, Jordan said the judiciary panel as well as his "Weaponization of the Federal Government" subcommittee wantHouse Republicans have heard testimony from FBI and IRS whistleblowers this year, withsaying he was retaliated against because he raised concerns about the DOJ.