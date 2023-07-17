Society's Child
'Are you historically illiterate?': Dana Loesch torches Blinken over Bastille Day tweet
The Daily Wire
Sat, 15 Jul 2023 00:01 UTC
Blinken had offered a statement Friday in honor of Bastille Day — the day that French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison in 1789.
"The War of Independence and the French Revolution were fueled by the same aspirations for freedom, democracy, and human rights. Today, we are more committed than ever to defending them — together. Warmest wishes on Bastille Day to the people of France," Blinken wrote.
Loesch was quick to respond, first simply wondering, "Are you historically illiterate?"
"Our revolution, founded in the protection of individualism and freedom *from* is opposite the French Revolution which pushed freedom *to* and socialist subjugation," she explained. "Tocqueville noted that freedom was no longer the main pursuit of the revolutionaries. It was so unsuccessful it was followed by a dictator then the restoration of the monarchy. What an embarrassing tweet from a member of our government."
And Loesch was far from the only person to notice the historical inaccuracy of Blinken's statement.
"Both nations had revolutions at nearly the same time, that is true. The American Revolution started in 1776 and the French Revolution in 1789. In France, just 4 years later, collectivist ideologues who claimed that their science was superior to God-given wisdom usurped control of the country and proceeded to wreck every civic institution and overturn every social norm," another commented. "Political opponents were hunted down and destroyed, and the power of the State was unleashed against its citizens, viciously crushing all dissent. No question or doubt was tolerated. In the United States, it took until 2020 to get there."
Pedro Gonzales added, "The French Revolution launched the Reign of Terror that killed tens of thousands of people, often in the most gruesome ways. Simon Schama wrote in 'Citizens' that during the Vendéan massacre, 'Every atrocity the time could imagine was meted out to the defenseless population. Women were routinely raped, children killed, both mutilated. . . . At Gonnord . . . two hundred old people, along with mothers and children, [were forced] to kneel in front of a large pit they had dug; they were then shot so as to tumble into their own grave. . . . Thirty children and two women were buried alive when earth was shoveled onto the pit.' But Blinken isn't wrong to praise the French Revolution because, in a sense, modern liberals like him are its heirs."
Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), pointed out, "It's a small thing, but this is not the position of the State Dept. The State Dept. Office of the Historian notes that the Founders were so opposed to the French Revolution the Federalists legislated against it. This is what happens when you let children do social media."
