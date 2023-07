Nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch took time out on Saturday to offer a brief history lesson to Secretary of State Antony Blinken , mocking him for comparing the American Revolution to the French Revolution.Blinken had offered a statement Friday in honor of Bastille Day — the day that French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison in 1789.Loesch was quick to respond, first simply wondering, "Are you historically illiterate?"And Loesch was far from the only person to notice the historical inaccuracy of Blinken's statement.Omri Ceren, national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), pointed out, "It's a small thing, but this is not the position of the State Dept. The State Dept. Office of the Historian notes that the Founders were so opposed to the French Revolution the Federalists legislated against it. This is what happens when you let children do social media."