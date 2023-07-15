On Friday, as he drove through the Champs-Elysées in the Bastille Day parade, representatives of the "yellow vests" protest movement expressed their dissatisfaction with his failed leadership and booed him mercilessly as the crowd chanted, "Macron, go away!"
France has faced months of unrest under Macron.
Comment: The Yellow Vest protests began back in 2018, and had the backing of well over half of the country.
After the officer-involved death of a 17-year-old driver, riots left 1,000 buildings burnt, 5,600 vehicles destroyed, and 3,300 arrests across France.
Earlier in the year, massive protests have plagued the country including the annual May Day rally in support of workers' rights.
The Gateway Pundit reported on protests in March across France after The French National Assembly rejected a vote of no-confidence against the Government of Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
Protesters stormed the streets multiple times over recent months in opposition to the retirement change.
Disruptions are expected on Friday for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
On Monday, The Gateway Pundit reported that, in a disturbing turn, a severed human finger was sent to the official presidential home. The package did not contain any correspondence, only the finger, which investigators determined came from "a living victim" who, according to police sources, has been identified.
