Secret History
Human skulls suggest use in necromancy during Roman-era in cave near Jerusalem
IFL Science
Mon, 10 Jul 2023 12:00 UTC
Analyzing the discoveries made at the cave, the authors of a new study suggest that Te'omim might have hosted "secret rites involving necromancy and communication with the dead, mainly by witches."
"These rites were usually conducted within tombs or burial caves, but sometimes they took place in a nekyomanteion (or nekromanteion) - an 'oracle of the dead'," explain the researchers. "These shrines were generally located in caves or next to water sources that were believed to be possible portals to the underworld."
"Some crevices contained groups of oil lamps mixed with weapons and pottery vessels from earlier periods or placed with human skulls," write the study authors.
Furthermore, the study authors highlight numerous historical sources which allude to the belief that spirits were frightened of metal, particularly bronze and iron. They therefore suggest that the presence of swords and other weapons may have served to "protect the believer from evil spirits and to ensure that offerings to the specific spirit being conjured up were not seized by other spirits."
The study has been published in the journal Harvard Theological Review.
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his income depends on his not understanding it.
In my view, this "thought" experiment is simply "priming" for what will be revealed in Antarctica. All we really have to do is examine the...
I'm impressed ... ... not. This is childish. Whom they want to lecture here ?!?
This is an important quote: "noting that climate models are at the centre of the global warming scare and back all the weather alarms promoting...
These people are imbeciles. Albeit one can forgive them for simply getting completely drunk on the (im)possibilities of Reason as an organizing...
The article and author is like the subject. Where is the moral foundation of the author? Where is his understanding of evil and psychopathy? What...
Comment: See also: