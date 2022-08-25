© Marco Giglio/Università di Napoli L'Orientale



© Marco Giglio/Università di Napoli L'Orientale



© Marco Giglio/Università di Napoli L'Orientale



© Marco Giglio/Università di Napoli L'Orientale



© Marco Giglio/Università di Napoli L'Orientale



Located in the Marche region of Italy,in the past, unlike today. The remains of the ancient temple of Cupra have been unearthed on the Adriatic coast.In the study carried out by archaeologists, they found the, and candlesticks.Archaeologist Marco Giglio (research project coordinator of the field and Professor at the University of Naples L'Orientale) said,Giglio said, "A tomb painted with so many color palettes is very well preserved, it is the first time that a structure with such a varied and elaborate decoration has been unearthed."Giglio stated that "The Cupra Temple will also help us understand the engineering techniques used during the Roman period." "As a result of the detailed examination of the decorative models on the walls, we will be able to understand the economic situation of the people".Excavation, led by the University of Naples L'Orientale and Cupra Marittima (city council), began in July. It is known that the temple of CupraAccording to Giglio, the wall paintings of the building are unusual.Ilaria Benetti (from Pisa and Livorno province) said, "It is very rare to find lightly damaged murals in this style because the paint deteriorates over time due to moisture and the walls are very likely to be damaged during excavation."Giglio added, "The sky blue ceilings found in the Cupra temple are extremely rare. This rare structure leads us to believe that it was built to signify the dome of the sky and that the temple was built to honor a goddess."Although the Cupra temple has the same name as the Etruscan goddess, who was included in the Roman religion, it has not been determined exactly which cult it is associated with. Giglio noted that "a sizable statue of the goddess is kept for worshipers in the main cell." Many parts of the temple have been damaged so far, but archaeologists have found piles of fragments lyingGilgio and his team were initially unable to pinpoint the appearance of the temple because. It is thought that for this purpose, he cut the painted walls of the Cupra temple and covered it with marble. As a result of this process, the original colored parts turned into powder. It then became the basis for new floors. Giglio "cited this as the reason why the pieces recovered at the Cupra temple were well preserved".Marbles and columns were demolished to be building materials.Giglio stated that "the house was built by joining the walls of the sanctuary, so they were trying to understand whether it was better to restore it or burn it to save the temple completely."It was stated that "it is quite difficult to know which ornaments and patterns will emerge". It was also said that the construction site works in the ancient Roman period can be understood with the remains to be found.