An essential Gallo-Roman worship complex was unearthed by Inrap (National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research) archaeologists at Chapelle-des-Fougeretz (Ille-et-Vilaine), near the city of Rennes in northwest France The site in the village of Chapelle-des-Fougeretz has been slated for development, triggering a comprehensive preventative archaeology excavation of more than seven hectares of the site.Excavations began in March, and archaeologists have unearthed the remains ofLocated only 10 km from Condate, the sanctuary was visible from afar.The discovery could shed light on the lifestyles of the time. The discovery may provide insight into how local Celtic populations gradually integrated the Roman religious and social practices of the Riedones.The worship complex consists ofThe faithful would offer their prayers and votives in the gallery. The large temple was dedicated to the sanctuary's primary deity (or deities); the smaller to deities of secondary importance. Welcoming pilgrims to the sanctuary was a forecourt with a well and two small chapel-like structures.Also, during the excavation of the Chapelle-des-Fougeretz,, suggesting that at least one of the temples was dedicated to him.Another sacred object unearthed, a remarkable bronze vessel has a Jupiter-themed decoration (eagle and lightning bolt figures on both handles). The cup was found upside down and intact with its two ornately decorated handles still attached.Such a rich offering suggests Jupiter may also have been worshipped at the sanctuary.In addition to the two temples, habitats have been unearthed as well as 120 m2 baths. Symbols of a Roman way of life, the baths were probably intended for public use and for the faithful of the sanctuary.