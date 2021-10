An exceptional vase

The oldest gray amber in the world

The necropolis of the first Christians of Autun

In 2020, Inrap , in collaboration with the Autun city Archaeology Service (Drac Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), excavated part of the necropolis located. A stone sarcophagus yielded, it was entrusted to the Römisch-Germanisches Zentralmuseum in Mayence (Germany). Following its restoration and study, this exceptional piece has returned to Autun.Only a few of the rare known diatreta were found in archaeological context. These Roman glass art masterpieces. As prestige objects, such vases were offered to prominent figures, probably close to the Imperial power. This small bowl (15 cm diameter, 12.6 cm high), leans slightly to the side and its edge is not perfectly circular., is present on the central band.The inscription, consisting of large carved letters, is very rare in the Antique contexts. All but one of them are very well preserved, and a separator in the form of a ridged "V" marks the end of the phrase.The glass from which this repair was made is chemically identical but visually different as its surface is matte, almost milky. The artist made a mistake during the fabrication of this letter. Some glass was thus melted to replace the C, which probably contributed to this glass's unusual appearance and texture. Having disappeared during Antiquity, only a small part of it remains.The vase was probably displayed on a stand to ensure its stability and preserve its contents.Its origin was long debated before it was finally understood during the 18th century. This extremely rare and precious material sometimes called "sea truffle" orThe necropolis in which the diatretic vase was discovered functioned from the start of the 3rd to the middle of the 5th century, with. Ancient texts also indicate that the first bishops of Autun were inhumed in this vast mortuary space covering three hectares. Christians were thus likely among the deceased buried there, along with individuals of other Antique religions. Around fifteen lead coffins and six stone sarcophagi were uncovered.The most beautiful piece is the diatretic vase, found at the feet of one of the deceased.