French police will now be able to spy on suspects involved in crimes with other devices, including phones. Amid the sea of the protests in France over the police killing of 17-year-old,Late Wednesday, lawmakers agreed that police in France should be able to spy on suspects by remotely activating the camera, microphone, and GPS on their phones and other gadgets. With 80 votes in favour, it appears that this frightening prospect will soon become a reality.The snooping clause, which is part of a larger justice reform bill, has been criticised by the Left and human rights activists asAs privacy advocates and politicians from both parties express concern over the decision, Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti continues to deny that the provision will turn the country into the next Orwellian dystopian nightmare.Devices could also beof people suspected of terror offences, as well as delinquency and organised crime.During debate on Wednesday, MPs in President Emmanuel Macron's campAny use of the provision must be approved by a judge, while the total duration of the surveillance cannot exceed six months. And sensitive professions including doctors, journalists, lawyers, judges and MPs would not be legitimate targets.Despite the outcry, Dupond-Moretti maintains:The contested measure, part of an article containing several other provisions, was voted through by National Assembly members as a wider justice overhaul bill making its way through parliament. The opposition parties and rights groups are concerned that the Macron government is using this as a smokescreen to establish a 'surveillance state'. However, the justice minister claims that the law and its provisions will only be applied to a 'dozen cases a year'.Digital rights groupwrote in a May statement:The group claimed that police will exploit security flaws to target the dissidents. Furthermore, it may exploit security flaws rather than instructing manufacturers on how to close them.According to experts, the timing of the bill's passage could not be worse. The country is protesting against Emanuel Macron's government after the death of 17-year-old by police in a Paris suburb.