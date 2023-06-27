© Twitter



A fire tore through a high-rise residential building in the United Arab Emirates early Tuesday before being brought under control, according to videos circulating online.There were no immediate reports of injuries from the blaze in Ajman, one of the seven emirates that makes up the UAE, which also includes the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.The footage showed a corner of the building engulfed in flames reaching from the ground level to the top, with debris falling to the street below.Ajman News, a local media outlet, later reported thatFootage on its Instagram showed the blackened exterior of the building and firefighters on the street below.on many of the country's ubiquitous high-rises.Regulations imposed after that fire call for all such cladding to be replaced with flame-resistant material.