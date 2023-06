© AFP via Middle East Eye



with Israeli security forces reportedly siding with the assailants and thwarting Palestinian attempts to defend themselves and their property.by Palestinian gunmen. However, those gunman had already been shot to death shortly after they carried out their attack at a roadside restaurant near the Eli settlement.That incident, in turn, followedthat have killed at least seven including two children. In an escalation not seen in the occupied West Bank since 2006, Israel used helicopter gunships , followed by a drone strike that killed three on Wednesday.Lafi Adeeb, mayor of Turmusaya, told Middle East Eye that hundreds of Jews descended upon her town in a midday onslaught, setting fire to some 30 houses and 60 vehicles as well as agricultural land.said Adeeb."They attacked our town by surprise, sneaking in at noon because they know that the citizens are busy and most of them are outside the town," said Adeeb. "On social media, users circulated video said to show the destruction in Turmusaya and other Palestinian villages. This tweet sayson the outskirts of the village of Urif":According to Middle East Eye, soldiers also closed the entrances to Turmusaya, leaving it to the Palestinians to transport their own wounded people, since ambulances couldn't find their way in."We finished the noon prayer, then, which devoured the agricultural crops and trees," said Turmusaya resident Ahmed Jabara.In an analogue for the glorified bottle rockets that Gaza militants periodically fire at Israel, Palestinians in the West Bank town of Urif tried repelling Jewish attackers with fireworks:"Terrorist gangs alongside the regular forces are an integral part of Zionist ideology," Palestinian analyst Ameer Makhoul told Middle East Eye.and their job is to commit acts of genocide and intimidation of the Palestinians so that their state escapes responsibility and legal accountability."On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, which is dominated to an unprecedented extent by religious and ultra-nationalist extremists , announced it will enable the construction of anin the occupied West Bank --