The Pentagon has begun to monitor online tweets and comments about senior military officials in a surveillance effort that provides the U.S. Army's 'Protective Services Battalion' the authority to directly pinpoint anyone's location.If online threats are detected, the Pentagon's battalion can pinpoint one's specific location through "various surveillance techniques and data sources."As stated by Ilia Siatitsa, program director at Privacy International, "expressing 'positive or negative sentiment towards a senior high-risk individual' cannot be deemed sufficient grounds for government agencies to conduct surveillance operations.""The ability to express opinions, criticize, make assumptions, or form value judgments — especially regarding public officials — is a quintessential part of [a] democratic society," Siatitsa added.