"The bureau is continuing to hide the fact that 1) they can and clearly do use informants to penetrate domestic civil society organizations where those informants may, either on their own or at FBI direction, attempt to influence the organization's actions.



"And 2) [they] employ searches of CIA and NSA data streams on U.S. persons or civil society organizations absent a criminal predicate via assessments."

"CIA recognizes and takes very seriously our obligation to respect the privacy and civil liberties of U.S. persons in the conduct of our vital national security mission, and conducts our activities in compliance with U.S. law, Executive Order 12333, and our Attorney General guidelines."

The FBI revealed how the bureau uses the CIA and National Security Agency to probe the private lives of Americans without a warrant in its updated rulebook, which is the first version made public since the Obama administration.The revelations will fuel critics who have long accused the FBI of abusing its national security surveillance powers.The FBI's partnership with U.S. intelligence agencies that are focused on foreign threats is expected to get intense scrutiny from the new Republican-run Congress.Plans include a new panel to examine the weaponization of the federal government against U.S. citizens.New information about the FBI's work with other federal agencies and state and local officials is included in the 906-page rule book authored during the Trump administration and revised under President Biden. The bureau published the updatedonline after rejecting requests to make it public.The words CIA and NSA are unredacted in section 20.2 of the 2021 rule book, while the full details of the section remain hidden from public view. A leaked 2011 copy of the FBI's rule book without redactions obtained by The Intercept shows that, which involve formal FBI requests for other agencies to conduct searches of their records regarding subjects of interest.Information obtained by CIA and NSA searches of their records may be used in assessments and predicated investigations, according to the leaked 2011 rule book.according to the 2021 rule book. The investigations are intended to prevent federal crimes, protect against threats to national security or collect foreign intelligence.Cato Institute senior fellow Patrick Eddington said the updated rule book shows that the FBI is confident that it will not face consequences for its conduct.Mr. Eddington, in an email, said:Mr. Eddington said both practices should be prohibited by law and Congress will have a chance to do that this year.The NSA declined to comment and referred questions to the FBI, which also refused to comment.The CIA said it follows the rules and respects Americans' privacy. In a statement to The Times, it claims:Assessments have faced bipartisan scrutiny in recent years, and the bureau's internal audits dating to 2013 have shownfor sensitive investigations.The FBI's use of assessments contributed to worries that agents are investigating Americans because of their ideologies, politics or religious beliefs. The conservativea New York chapter of the League of Women Voters, and the Muslim Justice League in Massachusetts are among the groups swept up in FBI assessments, according to records obtained by Mr. Eddington.The FBI revealed in 2021 that there was nothing to pursue at Concerned Women for America after conducting an assessment in 2016. In December 2021, the bureau told Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, that it did not need to explain its probe of the group.The FBI's use of assessments drew additional congressional attention from the House last year.pressed the Government Accountability Office to conduct a comprehensive review of the bureau's assessments.The bipartisan duo said the FBI may have wrongly used assessments to conduct investigations without factual predicates of criminal wrongdoing. They wanted to knowThe bureau's decision to unveil aspects of its work with the CIA and NSA in its 2021 rule book indicates that it has teamed with those intelligence agencies on assessments for more than 10 years.for access to government records and pressed the bureau to reveal its rule book before the FBI published it online this fall. Mr. Eddington said his team plans to file challenges to the information that the FBI is keeping hidden in its updated rule book.