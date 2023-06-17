blaire white pride

"I actually do not contest their decision because it reinforces my opinion that Pride is NOT for kids."
On Wednesday, YouTube added an age restriction to a video from transexual YouTuber Blaire White who shared a video of a Pride parade where children were present. YouTube determined that the content "may not be suitable for viewers under the age of 18."

"YouTube has age-restricted my video containing Pride parade footage," White announced on Twitter. "If it's not appropriate for minors to watch on Youtube, how is it appropriate for them to go to the actual events???"

In a statement to the Post Millennial White said, "Other than the frustration that this move by YouTube limits my ability to speak out about what goes on at Pride parades, I actually do not contest their decision because it reinforces my opinion that Pride is NOT for kids."

"The real issue is why an event deemed too inappropriate for Youtube is somehow culturally viewed as appropriate for child attendance," White concluded.


In the video titled "Pride Month 2023 Is A HOT MESS!" Blaire showed a video from an LA Pride Parade posted to Twitter by Libs of TikTok which showed a man in bondage gear getting whipped in the back of a pickup truck.

"Not for kids, you don't take kids to pride," White said in the video. "What part of teaching children should be accepting of gay people or trans people because they are going to come across them in the world has to do with taking them to that?"

White pointed out that these videos are coming out every year from Pride. "All over Twitter is just viral video after viral video of this horrific S**t happening at Pride."

"It's hard to believe these people don't see the irony in this..." said the Gays Against Groomers organization said about YouTube's action. "They know we are right; that pride is not for kids. That any LGBTQIA+ material is not for kids. And yet they continue to push and push and push it on them. Those days are coming to an end."

The Gays Against Groomers organization was formed in June of 2022 after "family-friendly" drag shows became a common event around the country. On their website, they say they are an "organization of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of "LGBTQIA+".

As overt displays of kink and sexuality at Pride events have become the norm, one TikToker felt comfortable enough to go topless at the White House on Saturday. Rose Montoya was subsequently banned from future events at the White House, but it left some to question, if it's not appropriate for the White House, then why is it appropriate for children?