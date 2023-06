On Wednesday, YouTube added an age restriction to a video from transexual YouTuber Blaire White who shared a video of a Pride parade where children were present. YouTube determined that the content "may not be suitable for viewers under the age of 18.""YouTube has age-restricted my video containing Pride parade footage," White announced on Twitter. "If it's not appropriate for minors to watch on Youtube, how is it appropriate for them to go to the actual events???"In a statement to the Post Millennial White said, "Other than the frustration that this move by YouTube limits my ability to speak out about what goes on at Pride parades, I actually do not contest their decision because it reinforces my opinion that Pride is NOT for kids."In the video titled "Pride Month 2023 Is A HOT MESS!" Blaire showedWhite pointed out that these videos are coming out every year from Pride. "All over Twitter is just viral video after viral video of this horrific S**t happening at Pride."The Gays Against Groomers organization was formed in June of 2022 after "family-friendly" drag shows became a common event around the country. On their website, they say they are an "organization of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of "LGBTQIA+".