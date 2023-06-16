© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky



An increasing number of nations are moving towards joining the BRICS bloc, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said. Nearly 20 candidates are currently in the pipeline, with current member states deciding on how to organize the expansion, he said.BRICS, which began as an informal club of non-Western developing nations, plays "an increasing and already significant role in the international arena," the diplomat told TASS on Thursday.Ryabkov said member states are still discussing how exactly BRICS expansion would happen and what criteria, if any, candidates would have to meet. South Africa, which was not a founding member and was invited in 2010, joined without preconditions, he noted."I believe strong candidates, of which there are many, can turn to that experience too, when they make predictions of what can and cannot happen in their cases," the Russian official suggested.The bloc may introduce a framework for admitting new members before the August summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.