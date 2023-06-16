© cnsphoto



At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will pay, and pay an official visit to France and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact from June 18 to 23, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.Li's visit is of vital importance in that it will help enhance cooperation between China and Europe and clarify some misunderstandings formed during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past three years due to lack of communication and the US-led Western camp's smearing of China, according to Chinese experts.They believe the visit will be a trip to seek consensus. It shows China's sincerity, confidence and strong willingness to cooperate with not only Europe, but also the world, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, told the Global Times on Thursday.This would certainly inject positive energy intoand sluggish economic recovery after the pandemic, observers said., during which China reached fruitful cooperation and agreements with the two leaders.More European leaders have realized and agreed that the world is becoming multipolar rather than unipolar. The extensive exchanges between China and the world after the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated China's efforts to bring the world back to a correct channel of communication and cooperation rather than conflict, Wang Huiyao pointed out.Chinese experts expect China to reach practical cooperation during Li's visit in various fields, ranging fromand climate change.According to the Foreign Ministry, in Germany, Li will lead a delegation to participate in the seventh round of China-Germany government consultations, comprehensively reviewing and promoting practical cooperation in various fields between the two sides.Li will also attend the 11th China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Forum and hold in-depth exchanges with representatives of the two countries' economic circles, Wang announced.As for the agenda in France, Wang said that Li will focus on implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and focus on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2024.Li will have in-depth communication with the French side on comprehensively deepening exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields. He, which is believed to inject new impetus into the post-epidemic practical cooperation between China and France., Wang Wenbin noted.In today's world, countries are increasingly interconnected and interdependent. In the face of endless crises and challenges, all parties need to work together to deal with them, he said.Experts believe Premier LiSpecial envoy Li's mission is to collect opinions from and communicate with the relevant parties. This time, Premier Li and his counterparts,Cui Heng, an assistant research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Thursday.