The Russian State Duma has approved on its first reading a bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment in the latest move by lawmakers to promote so-called "family values." The bill, whose initial reading was approved by Russia's lower house on June 14,, the Federation Council, before being signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, who has publicly lambasted the idea of gender reassignment. The bill is the latest among numerous conservative moves by the Kremlin since Russia started its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.