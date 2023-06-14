"When Mr. Pierucci was taken into custody in Manhattan by the prosecutors they put under his nose 1 million emails. How did they get 1 million emails? By illegal eavesdropping. One million emails! It would have taken the lawyers 3 years to read through them! So he couldn't defend himself. Those are military tools."

"ITAR is interesting. The U.S. created a list of 22,000 components on which it grants itself the right to authorize or not the export by a foreign power. Example: you buy a varnish to put on the wing of the Rafale [French fighter jet] which is on the ITAR list because it is not produced in France but in the US or elsewhere... because of this single varnish they allow themselves the right to say: 'you may export this plane to this country, but not to that one, because it is an enemy of the USA.' Why should I care if it's an enemy of the USA? The enemies of my allies are not necessarily my enemies! ... they banned the export of Rafales to Egypt because of ITAR. ... So our urgency should be to produce these 22,000 products in France... or in Europe, in countries which are also victims of ITAR."

"First, because there is a real, internalized weakness. And also because it has a cost. When [former President of France] Jacques Chirac and [former Foreign Affairs Minister] Dominique de Villepin decided to use the resources they had as permanent members of the Security Council in 2003 on the attacks against Iraq by the USA, it cost us dearly. But I think we have to learn to be ourselves."

