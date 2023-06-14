Russia vs West
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that Russia has every right to influence the ocean cables of unfriendly states after the terrorist attacks on the Nord Streams, carried out with their participation.

"Two good morning thoughts

1. Yesterday, the Russian President spoke about the need to create a demilitarized (sanitary) zone for the security of our country.

Given the enemy's decisions to supply the Kiev regime with increasingly long-range weapons, such a line should run along the borders of Lviv (Polish Lemberg) in order to play a real defensive role. Then these will be the new safe borders of what used to be called "country 404".

2. If we proceed from the proven complicity of Western countries in the undermining of the Northern Streams ,then we have no, even moral, restrictions to refrain from destroying the cable communications of our enemies laid on the ocean floor, " Medvedev wrote in Telegram.