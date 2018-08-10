© Ekaterina Shtukina / Sputnik

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has warned the US that any sanctions targeting Russian banking operations and currency trade will be treated as a declaration of economic war and retaliated against by any means necessary.Medvedev said during a trip to the Kamchatka region.he emphasized."Our country had been living under constant pressure through sanctions for the last hundred years," Medvedev said, accusing the US and its allies of employing sanctions to undercut global competition.The prime minister said that by targeting Russia's gas exports to Europe,"It's an absolutely nonmarket anti-competition measure aimed at strangling our capabilities."Medvedev pointed out that the US is simultaneously imposing tariffs on China.On Wednesday, the US State Department announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian exports of dual-purpose electronics and other national security-controlled equipment, which will come into effect on August 22.The stated reasoning behind latest punitive actions are accusations levelled against Russia over the Sergei and Yulia Skripal poisoning back in March, which the UK and its allies pinned on Moscow without due investigation. Washington subsequently accused Moscow of breaking the 1991 international law against chemical and biological warfare.Furthermore, Moscow eliminated all stockpiles of its chemical weapons under international obligations, unlike the US, which has still to honor its commitment.To avoid further pressure, Washington demands that Moscow confess and provide "reliable assurances" that Russia will not use chemical weapons in the future. The US also seeks to have "on-site inspections" of alleged chemical production facilities, which Russia has already shut down.