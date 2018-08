© Unknown



"In general, of course it's necessary to say that we consider it categorically unacceptable that the new restrictions, that we continue to consider unlawful, are associated with the Salisbury case," Peskov said in his Thursday interview with reporters.



"The association with these events is unacceptable for us. And we are convinced that such restrictions, together with the ones that the American side has imposed preemptively, are totally unlawful and contradict international law."



"Russia does not have, and it has never had, anything to do with chemical weapons' use, this is out of question. Moreover, we cannot confidently discuss what was used in Great Britain and how it was used because we have no information whatsoever. We have received no answers to our proposal to the British side to hold joint investigation into this incident that causes serious concern on our part," the Kremlin official added.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saysPeskov told reporters that he considered any speculation about the effect of sanctions on the Russian financial system unwarranted, because this financial system was very stable. He noted that this stability had been proven in previous standoffs and that theWhen reporters asked Peskov about a possible Russian response to new US measures, he insisted it was too early to discuss the issue becauseEarlier, the US State Department announced the plans to impose new sanctions on Russia over its alleged role in the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK in March.will reportedly be imposed three months after the first one,Earlier today senior Russian lawmakers called the planned restrictions unfounded and likened Washington's behavior to actions of a police investigator who attempts to extract evidence from an innocent suspect using torture and threats.