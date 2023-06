© WEF

Will taking a billion cars off the road change the climate orThe conference-and-ski club for the uber rich has issued another white paper no one asked for. In it, the World Economic Forum that no one elected, says the world should redesign cities and reduce the number of cars to 500 million by 2050. Given that there are 1.5 billion cars around today and we're headed for 2 billion cars by then, this means thwarting the desires of 1.5 billion people. It won't be rich people who miss out.It's not clear why anyone should anyone care about the pronouncements of the Ski Club for the Stars of Money — but their strange catch-phrases have a spooky way of being parroted by our elected politician-minions. The galaxy of money that orbits the Planet WEF presumably waves their $100 Trillion dollar weight around and tells politicians "nice career you have there". Who could argue with that?The WEF White paper is titled: " The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility The benefits of adopting their plan are, seriously, that there will be a lot less cars. They say this like that is a good thing in and of itself, rather than a deprivation. Imagine saying it would be a benefit to have 75% less houses? The assumed car-vilification is part of the packaging.The second reason is, naturally, that it will reduce plant fertilizer (CO2), presumably stopping storms, saving whales, and calming anxious jellyfish. It will also "free up" 75% of urban public space and "save" $5 trillion a year. Sure.The Scorecard tool is not a tool to create a future the voters voted for or voluntarily want, but it will help to bully bureaucrats into doing what the WEF want. This the protoplasmic One World Government coalescing — issuing their policy prescription.It's like the wolf turned up wearing a teenage girlie magazine cover:Presumably with all the bad press EV's have been getting lately someone at the WEF realized they need to revive the old "public transport" canard.Posts on the WEFh/t LifeSiteNews